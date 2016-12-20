Norwalk police release surveillance from bank robbery

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Norwalk police have released new surveillance pictures from a bank robbery earlier this month.

As News 12 reported, police say the suspect wore a ghost mask from the movie "Scream."

They say he walked into the First County Bank on Main Avenue Dec. 6, and demanded the teller to give him all the money.

Police released pictures of the suspect outside of the car they say he left in.

The suspect drove a Jeep Liberty.