Norwalk police to host traffic stop program for students

Norwalk police announced a partnership with the Norwalk Board of Education to bring an educational program to Norwalk's high schools to teach students what they

This comes after tensions between communities and police rose across the country following controversial officer-involved shootings last year.

NORWALK - Norwalk police announced a partnership with the Norwalk Board of Education to bring an educational program to Norwalk's high schools to teach students what they should do when pulled over during a traffic stop.

The program is called "Chose2Live" and is based on a book titled "How Not to Get Killed by the Police."

The author is a former FBI agent turned lawyer who travels the country telling the story behind his book, including being stopped and questioned by police more than a dozen times.

As part of the program, he shares the best procedure to follow when pulled over and what he's learned during his life.

He will speak with 11th and 12th graders next week and will also meet with police officers. 

