Norwalk Transit District preps for service cuts, fare hike

NORWALK - The Norwalk Transit District is preparing to make some service cuts while also raising fares.

Officials say bus fare will rise by 25 cents, making it $1.75, on Jan. 8.

On Jan. 29, some service changes and cuts will go into effect in an effort to close a $3 million deficit.

Transit officials say they originally planned on cutting the bus line, but instead they decided to reduce service after rallies and hearing from the community. 

Students at Norwalk Community College who rely on public transportation are upset about the changes. Many students say even though the service cuts and the $0.25 fare increase are a burden, they will have to try to make it work because they have no other transportation option. 

