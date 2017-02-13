Norwalk woman seeks to highlight the city's diversity

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - A Norwalk woman has launched a community-driven initiative to highlight and celebrate the city's diversity.

This comes just days after some people discovered racist fliers in their driveways.

Sharon Baanante says when she heard about white supremacist fliers distributed in her hometown of Norwalk, she couldn't stay silent.

Baanante says she felt compelled to do something to show the city's strength is its diversity.

She's now officially launched the "Love ALL Project" to showcase Norwalk's commitment to welcoming everyone.