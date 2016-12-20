News NY man stabbed at Bridgeport train station Bridgeport police are reportedly investigating after a New York man was stabbed at the train station. The Connecticut Post reports the victim got off a Police say the victim got off a train downtown and was confronted by several men who demanded money before one man stabbed him in the chest last night. Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments December 20, 2016 8:09 AM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police are reportedly investigating after a New York man was stabbed at the train station. The Connecticut Post reports the victim got off a train downtown and was confronted by several men who demanded money before one man stabbed him in the chest last night. The victim was reportedly taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center for treatment. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:56 1 Hometown Hero: Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo 2:16 2 Police find mother dead in Stamford apartment 1:08 3 3 displaced in Stamford fire 3:32 4 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 21 1:02 5 Shelton police arrest 2 in serial burglaries advertisement | advertise on News 12