NY man stabbed at Bridgeport train station

Bridgeport police are reportedly investigating after a New York man was stabbed at the train station.

Police say the victim got off a train

Police say the victim got off a train downtown and was confronted by several men who demanded money before one man stabbed him in the chest last night.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police are reportedly investigating after a New York man was stabbed at the train station.

The Connecticut Post reports the victim got off a train downtown and was confronted by several men who demanded money before one man stabbed him in the chest last night. 

The victim was reportedly taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center for treatment.

