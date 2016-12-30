NYC prepares for New Year's celebration

With just one day to go until New Year's Eve, security preparations are underway in New York City. A crowd of 1 million people is

Security preparations are underway in New York City, where a crowd of 1 million people is expected to gather in Times Square to ring in 2017.

Security preparations are underway in New York City, where a crowd of 1 million people is expected to gather in Times Square to ring in 2017. (12/30/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NEW YORK CITY - With just one day to go until New Year's Eve, security preparations are underway in New York City.

A crowd of 1 million people is expected to gather in Times Square to ring in 2017.

The NYPD says more than 7,000 officers will be on patrol tomorrow.

Officials say there will be 65 sanitation vehicles lining the Times Square perimeter to prevent truck attacks like the one in Berlin earlier this month.

Metro-North officials would also like to remind riders that no alcoholic beverages will be allowed on trains from noon on Saturday until noon New Year's Day.

Public drinking is also illegal on the streets of New York City, and police say they will confiscate alcohol.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Meteorologist Steve Teeling traveled to Bridgeport and talked 1 Weather Kids: Geraldine Johnson School third-graders
Hometown Hero: Cora Martino 2 Hometown Hero: Cora Martino
Police say the accident happened on the northbound 3 Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run on I-95
4 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 29
Residents have only two nights left to view 5 Fairfield home displays over 300,000 Christmas lights

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE