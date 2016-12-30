NYC prepares for New Year's celebration

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW YORK CITY - With just one day to go until New Year's Eve, security preparations are underway in New York City.

A crowd of 1 million people is expected to gather in Times Square to ring in 2017.

The NYPD says more than 7,000 officers will be on patrol tomorrow.

Officials say there will be 65 sanitation vehicles lining the Times Square perimeter to prevent truck attacks like the one in Berlin earlier this month.

Metro-North officials would also like to remind riders that no alcoholic beverages will be allowed on trains from noon on Saturday until noon New Year's Day.

Public drinking is also illegal on the streets of New York City, and police say they will confiscate alcohol.