News NYPD increases patrols after Berlin attack

New York City police increased patrols Tuesday after a truck in Berlin rammed into a crowded Christmas market a day earlier.

NYPD officials say they are monitoring the events in Germany and around the world today. (12/20/16)

Updated December 20, 2016 5:49 PM

NEW YORK CITY - New York City police increased patrols Tuesday after a truck in Berlin rammed into a crowded Christmas market a day earlier.

NYPD officials said they were monitoring the events in Germany and around the world. They said the department moved highly trained teams to high-profile locations around the city, including the annual Christmas market in Columbus Circle.

The NYPD says it has officers patrolling and is prepared to deploy more as needed.