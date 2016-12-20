NYPD increases patrols after Berlin attack

NEW YORK CITY - New York City police increased patrols Tuesday after a truck in Berlin rammed into a crowded Christmas market a day earlier.

NYPD officials said they were monitoring the events in Germany and around the world.

They said the department moved highly trained teams to high-profile locations around the city, including the annual Christmas market in Columbus Circle.

The NYPD says it has officers patrolling and is prepared to deploy more as needed.

