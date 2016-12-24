Official: 12-year-old prevented spread of Greenwich fire

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - A Greenwich Boat & Yacht Club official credits a 12-year-old boy with preventing the spread of a fire there Friday night.

The flames destroyed a 32-foot boat docked at the club and a sailboat next to it sustained heat damage, but officials say it could have been much worse. The club's commodore, Alex Nanai, says the boy, whose name is Dylan Riccio, was the one who first spotted the fire and called 911.

News 12 is told firefighters extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes of arriving at the scene.

The commodore says that were it not for Riccio, the whole marina could have gone up in flames.

The fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.