Officials: 1 dead after Norwalk police chase ends in crash

A police chase in Norwalk led to a fatal crash Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Police confirmed that one person died in the crash that closed down Geneva Road for much of the afternoon.

Police confirmed that one person died in the crash that closed down Geneva Road for much of the afternoon. (5:06 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NORWALK - A police chase in Norwalk led to a fatal crash Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Police confirmed that one person died in the crash that closed down Geneva Road for much of the afternoon.

State police are in charge of the investigation and have not released many details surrounding the incident.

"Due to the significant nature of the pursuit and the crash involved, the state’s attorney’s office in Stamford contacted the state police to investigate," says Lt. Terry Blake, of the Norwalk Police Department.

Norwalk police tell News 12 Connecticut that the officer involved in the pursuit was not hurt.

Officials have not yet said why they were trying to pull over the car.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet
Hope Burrows recently received the Community's Future Award 2 Hometown Hero: Hope Burrows
Police say the suspect entered the bank, showed 3 Police: Armed robbery leads to car chase
The arrests took place on Beechwood and Park 4 Police: 3 suspects arrested following car chase
The fire started on Bond Street Monday morning. 5 Eight people displaced after fire in Bridgeport

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE