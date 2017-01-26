Officials: 1 dead after Norwalk police chase ends in crash

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - A police chase in Norwalk led to a fatal crash Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Police confirmed that one person died in the crash that closed down Geneva Road for much of the afternoon.

State police are in charge of the investigation and have not released many details surrounding the incident.

"Due to the significant nature of the pursuit and the crash involved, the state’s attorney’s office in Stamford contacted the state police to investigate," says Lt. Terry Blake, of the Norwalk Police Department.

Norwalk police tell News 12 Connecticut that the officer involved in the pursuit was not hurt.

Officials have not yet said why they were trying to pull over the car.