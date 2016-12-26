Officials: 2 dead in Bridgeport single-car crash

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Officials say two people are dead after a fiery crash Saturday night in Bridgeport.

They say a vehicle crashed into a wall at the dead-end section of Laurel Avenue and burst into flames around 9:30 p.m.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez says a good Samaritan put his own life on the line to try and rescue a man from the flaming wreckage.

Nick Lacurci, a former military policeman, says his military training kicked in, and he rushed out of his house in a desperate effort to save the life of whoever he could get to in the car.

Lacurci said he could only gain access to the driver because the passenger was blocked by a wall of heat as the vehicle burned.

“I ran up to it and I ripped the door open and I pulled the guy out,” says Lacurci. “He was alive when I pulled him out.”

Police say the driver died a short time later, and the passenger didn't make it out of the vehicle alive.

They say the driver was apparently not aware the street came to an end, and crashed into a concrete barrier at high speed, triggering the explosion.

Police are withholding the names of the victims until their families are notified.