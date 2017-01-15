News Officials: Car found underwater in Milford A car was found completely submerged in a Milford pond Sunday, according to officials. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Officials say the dive team got the car out of the water, but no one was inside it at the time of the crash. (1/15/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 15, 2017 5:47 PM MILFORD - A car was found completely submerged in a Milford pond Sunday, according to officials. Fire officials say the car drove off Tomahawk Lane. Officials say the dive team got the car out of the water, but no one was inside it at the time of the crash. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:25 1 CT residents expected to take part in Women's March on Washington 2:03 2 Teen seen in video being attacked in Bridgeport 2:26 3 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 1:58 4 Police: Greenwich town official charged with sexual assault 1:49 5 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport advertisement | advertise on News 12