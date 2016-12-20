Officials express concern about new high-speed Amtrak rail line

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - A number of local officials are expressing concerns about a federal plan for a new high-speed Amtrak rail line.

The proposed line aims to cut 45 minutes off the trip from New York City to Boston by building tracks along Interstate 95, cutting through parts of Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, Norwalk and Westport, before returning to the current route.

Jim Cameron, the founder of the Commuter Action Group, says the proposed tracks would force people from their homes and believes there are better alternatives.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and other officials say they plan to fight the proposal both in Connecticut and in Washington. Sen. Blumenthal says he wants the Federal Railroad Administration to go back to the drawing board.

Some travelers told News 12 a speedier trip is worth the sacrifice.