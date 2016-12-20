Officials express concern about new high-speed Amtrak rail line

A number of local officials are expressing concerns about a federal plan for a new high-speed Amtrak rail line.

The new tracks would run from Greenwich, to Stamford and on to Westport.

The new tracks would run from Greenwich, to Stamford and on to Westport. (12/20/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

STAMFORD - A number of local officials are expressing concerns about a federal plan for a new high-speed Amtrak rail line. 

The proposed line aims to cut 45 minutes off the trip from New York City to Boston by building tracks along Interstate 95, cutting through parts of Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, Norwalk and Westport, before returning to the current route.

Jim Cameron, the founder of the Commuter Action Group, says the proposed tracks would force people from their homes and believes there are better alternatives.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and other officials say they plan to fight the proposal both in Connecticut and in Washington. Sen. Blumenthal says he wants the Federal Railroad Administration to go back to the drawing board. 

Some travelers told News 12 a speedier trip is worth the sacrifice.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo works at Bartlett Tree Experts 1 Hometown Hero: Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo
Officials say they spent several hours investigating the 2 Police find mother dead in Stamford apartment
A fire in Stamford displaced three people just 3 3 displaced in Stamford fire
4 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 21
Shelton police arrested two men Wednesday in connection 5 Shelton police arrest 2 in serial burglaries

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE