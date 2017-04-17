Officials: Milford contractor accused of not finishing work facing charges for third time in three months

MILFORD - A contractor in Milford is accused of not finishing work he was paid to do in February, and is now facing charges for the third time in three months according to officials.

Jeffrey Chirillo, 36, has been charged with larceny.

According to police, Chirillo received $32,000 from a customer for uncompleted work.

In February, Chirillo was arrested in Westport for contractor fraud.

He was then arrested in March for stealing a high-end coat, boots and sunglasses from a home.

