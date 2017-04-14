You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - Officials say there is new evidence in the 40-year-old murder case of Martha Moxley, 15, in Greenwich.

An attorney for Michael Skakel is asking a judge to let him depose two people in order to get information about a golf club handle reportedly given to police in 1999.

The attorney says the handle could have been the murder weapon in the case.

Skakel has been charged with the teen's murder. According to prosecutors, Skakel killed Moxley with the golf club that’s been missing from a set belonging to his family.

After spending 11 years in prison, an appeals court ruled Skakel did not receive proper representation from his attorney, a ruling later overturned by the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Skakel remains free, living with relatives in New York.