News Officials: No evidence of gunfire on West Rocks Road Police responded to a report of gunfire on West Rocks Road in Norwalk Tuesday morning, but a search found no evidence of a shooting. Officials say an officer was on the school's campus when he heard what he believed to be the sound of gunfire. Updated December 20, 2016 2:29 PM NORWALK - Police responded to a report of gunfire on West Rocks Road in Norwalk Tuesday morning, but a search found no evidence of a shooting. Officials say an officer was on the school's campus when he heard what he believed to be the sound of gunfire. After searching the area and talking to witnesses, the officers found no guns or gunshot victims. The school was not placed on lockdown.