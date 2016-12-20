Officials: No evidence of gunfire on West Rocks Road

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Police responded to a report of gunfire on West Rocks Road in Norwalk Tuesday morning, but a search found no evidence of a shooting.

Officials say an officer was on the school's campus when he heard what he believed to be the sound of gunfire.

After searching the area and talking to witnesses, the officers found no guns or gunshot victims.

The school was not placed on lockdown.