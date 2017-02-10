Officials: Norwalk firefighter charged after undercover drug sting

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Norwalk police say a city firefighter is facing several charges after they arrested him in an undercover drug sting Thursday.

According to court documents, investigators say 45-year-old Mark Monroe sold drugs twice while on duty at the Norwalk Fire Headquarters on Connecticut Avenue.

Monroe also allegedly sold the drugs in the Wendy's parking lot on New Canaan Avenue and the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot on West Avenue.

He was also charged with risk of injury to a minor because he has two children living in his home and a loaded handgun was found on a dresser.

Officials tell News 12 that Monroe has been placed on paid administrative leave.