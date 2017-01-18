Officials: Teen hospitalized after police chase

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Stamford police say a teen is in the hospital Wednesday night after a car chase through city streets ended in a crash on I-95.

Officials say they were watching an apartment on Washington Boulevard in connection with a drug investigation around 1:20 p.m. They say that’s when the suspect came out of the apartment and drove away.

Officials say they tried to pull the driver over to question him about the apartment's tenant, but he kept driving. They say the chase ended when the driver hit two cars and blew out a tire before crashing into a barrier between exits 8 and 9.

They say the driver had no license.

The suspect faces several charges, including engaging police in a pursuit.