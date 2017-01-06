Officials to probe train's erratic speed just before crash

Federal investigators will be looking into why a packed commuter Long Island Rail road train was traveling erratically at twice the speed limit when it

Emergency personnel work at the scene at Atlantic

Emergency personnel work at the scene at Atlantic Terminal after New York City authorities said a Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block at the station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Aaron D. Neufeld via AP) (Credit: AP)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

By The Associated Press   By DEEPTI HAJELA and MICHAEL BALSAMO (Associated Press)

NEW YORK - (AP) -- Federal investigators will be looking into why a packed Long Island Rail road commuter train was traveling erratically at twice the speed limit when it crashed at a rail terminal, injuring more than 100 people.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Ted Turpin said Thursday the train had been traveling at least 10 mph when it train slammed into the end of a platform at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning; the terminal's speed limit is 5 mph.

A U.S. official briefed on the investigation said the train had erratically changed speeds in the three minutes before the crash, accelerating and decelerating between 2 and 10 mph.

The official, who was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to speak publicly about it and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the train was traveling at allowable speeds as it approached the station.

Federal investigators also will test the train's engineer for sleep apnea because he exhibited "typical risk factors" for the disorder, the official said, describing the engineer as overweight and adding his wife had complained he snores at night.

The 50-year-old engineer, whose name wasn't released, told investigators he has no memory of the crash and wasn't using a cellphone at the time, Turpin said.

"The engineer was unable to recall striking the end of the track," Turpin said. "He does recall entering the station and controlling the speed of the train."

The engineer was given a drug test, Turpin said, but the results are not yet known.

About 100 people were treated for minor injuries after the crash. The most serious injury appeared to be a broken leg.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Police are looking for Richard Lopez in connection 1 Bridgeport police issue arrest warrant in murder case
Noel Esbri, 32, was later declared dead of 2 Man found shot to death inside Bridgeport apartment
Stamford police say they found a homeless man 3 Homeless man found dead in Stamford
4 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 5
Sally Kelman volunteers at the New Covenant House 5 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE