Oil spill closes Monroe road

MONROE - Police in Monroe said Tuesday that a road connecting the town to Easton would most likely be closed until Thursday as environmental crews continue to clean up an oil spill.

A truck veered off Judd Road Monday and dumped about 1,700 gallons of home heating oil into woodlands that drain into nearby wells and water supplies.

The crash closed Judd Road between North Street and Hatter Town Road. While police said the road reopening is a possibility for Wednesday, it will probably remain shut down until Thursday.