Oil spill closes Monroe road

Police in Monroe said Tuesday that a road connecting the town to Easton would most likely be closed until Thursday as environmental crews continue to

The accident happened Monday morning on Judd Road.

The accident happened Monday morning on Judd Road. (7:53 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

MONROE - Police in Monroe said Tuesday that a road connecting the town to Easton would most likely be closed until Thursday as environmental crews continue to clean up an oil spill.

A truck veered off Judd Road Monday and dumped about 1,700 gallons of home heating oil into woodlands that drain into nearby wells and water supplies.

The crash closed Judd Road between North Street and Hatter Town Road. While police said the road reopening is a possibility for Wednesday, it will probably remain shut down until Thursday.

 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Live and Drive 1 Snow creates slick commute in southwestern CT
Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. 2 Connecticut Weather Forecast
VIDEO: Safe Day 3 VIDEO: Safe Day
Stamford police say a father and son were 4 Police: Father, son tried to sell drugs in Stamford
The Connecticut Post reports Takeia Davis, 38, offered 5 Bridgeport woman accused of trying to kidnap child

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE