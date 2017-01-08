An East Haven man has been charged with sexual assault and strangulation, police say. (6:08 PM)
Orange police say the man, identified as 24-year-old Robert Mele, worked as a trainer at a local gym. The charges stem from an investigation into a relationship he allegedly had with a female minor who was a member of that gym, police say.
Mele surrendered to police headquarters at the end of last month and was ordered held on $75,000 bond at his arraignment, according to officials.
He is charged with third-degree sexual assault, strangulation and disorderly conduct.