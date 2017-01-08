Orange police: 24-year-old Robert Mele, of East Haven, charged with sexual assault and strangulation

An East Haven man has been charged with sexual assault and strangulation, police say.

Orange police say the man, identified as 24-year-old Robert Mele, worked as a trainer at a local gym. The charges stem from an investigation into a relationship he allegedly had with a female minor who was a member of that gym, police say.

Mele surrendered to police headquarters at the end of last month and was ordered held on $75,000 bond at his arraignment, according to officials.

He is charged with third-degree sexual assault, strangulation and disorderly conduct.

 

