News Organization calls for Bridgeport to become sanctuary city A local organization dedicated to helping immigrants is calling for Bridgeport to declare itself a "sanctuary city." Members of the group "Make the Road Connecticut" were among dozens who packed into a Bridgeport City Council meeting last night. (2/7/17) 0 Comments February 7, 2017 8:33 AM BRIDGEPORT - A local organization dedicated to helping immigrants is calling for Bridgeport to declare itself a "sanctuary city." Members of the group "Make the Road Connecticut" were among dozens who packed into a Bridgeport City Council meeting last night. Sanctuary cities are cities where police can't hand immigrants over to federal authorities unless they're accused of serious crimes. Some Bridgeport residents say the city should lend its support to the immigrant community in the face of an administration that's promising to crack down. Supporters say this can be a bipartisan issue.