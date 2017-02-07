Organization calls for Bridgeport to become sanctuary city

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A local organization dedicated to helping immigrants is calling for Bridgeport to declare itself a "sanctuary city."

Members of the group "Make the Road Connecticut" were among dozens who packed into a Bridgeport City Council meeting last night.

Sanctuary cities are cities where police can't hand immigrants over to federal authorities unless they're accused of serious crimes.

Some Bridgeport residents say the city should lend its support to the immigrant community in the face of an administration that's promising to crack down.

Supporters say this can be a bipartisan issue.