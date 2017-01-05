Westport man faces child pornography charges

A Westport man is facing child pornography charges after police found more than 50 photos inside his home on Riverside Avenue. Authorities say Paul Jude

Authorities say Paul Jude Letersky, 47, was sexting repeatedly with a juvenile in Colorado. Officers say they searched his home as part of that investigation.

Authorities say Paul Jude Letersky, 47, was sexting repeatedly with a juvenile in Colorado. Officers say they searched his home as part of that investigation.

WESTPORT - A Westport man is facing child pornography charges after police found more than 50 photos inside his home on Riverside Avenue.

Authorities say Paul Jude Letersky, 47, was sexting repeatedly with a juvenile in Colorado. Officers say they searched his home as part of that investigation.

Letersky lives near Saugatuck Elementary School, but police don't believe anyone from the school was ever in danger. Police say they notified the school district about their investigation.

Letersky is set to be arraigned this afternoon.

 

