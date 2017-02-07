News Pedestrian hit and killed in Greenwich Greenwich Police are investigating after they say a car hit and killed a pedestrian. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of West Putnam Avenue and Western Junior Highway. (7:58 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 7, 2017 7:54 AM GREENWICH - Greenwich Police are investigating after they say a car hit and killed a pedestrian. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of West Putnam Avenue and Western Junior Highway. Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:46 1 VIDEO: University of Bridgeport Rally 0:38 2 New England Patriots hold victory parade today 0:37 3 Word on the Street: Winter doldrums 1:13 4 Word on the Street: Winter doldrums 2:16 5 Bridgeport veterinarian fights back after vaccine probation advertisement | advertise on News 12