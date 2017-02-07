Pedestrian hit and killed in Greenwich

Greenwich Police are investigating after they say a car hit and killed a pedestrian.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of West Putnam Avenue and Western Junior Highway.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of West Putnam Avenue and Western Junior Highway.

GREENWICH -
Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

