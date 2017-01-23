People gather in Stamford for peace vigil

Several people gathered in Stamford to call for love and compassion during this time in our nation.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation joined with the Interfaith Council of Southwestern Connecticut to host a Vigil for Commitment and Hope Sunday night.

Organizers say this weekend was a moral moment for our country, and while others chose to march or speak, they decided to come together in a candlelight vigil, to express their support for justice and compassion.

The vigil closed with members singing "This Little Light of Mine."

