Photos released of Danbury bank robbery suspect

(8:09 AM)
DANBURY - Danbury police say they are searching for the man who they say robbed a bank.
Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect.
They say the suspect went into the Union Savings Bank on North Street Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the man, who was wearing a blue hoodie and blue pants, handed a note to a teller saying he had a weapon.
They say no weapon was shown, but he took off with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say he's about 5'8" and has a husky build.