Photos released of Danbury bank robbery suspect

DANBURY - Danbury police say they are searching for the man who they say robbed a bank.

Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect.

They say the suspect went into the Union Savings Bank on North Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the man, who was wearing a blue hoodie and blue pants, handed a note to a teller saying he had a weapon.

They say no weapon was shown, but he took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say he's about 5'8" and has a husky build.