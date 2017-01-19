Photos released of Danbury bank robbery suspect

Danbury police say they are searching for the man who they say robbed a bank. Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect.

Police say the suspect went into the Union Savings Bank on North Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect went into the Union Savings Bank on North Street Wednesday afternoon. (8:09 AM)

DANBURY - Danbury police say they are searching  for the man who they say robbed a bank.

Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect.

They say the suspect went into the Union Savings Bank on North Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the man, who was wearing a blue hoodie and blue pants, handed a note to a teller saying he had a weapon.

They say no weapon was shown, but he took off with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Police say he's about 5'8" and has a husky build.

