Polar plunges across southwestern Connecticut raise money for charity

Hundreds of people took part in polar plunges Sunday morning across Southwestern Connecticut.

Hundreds of people took part in polar plunges Sunday morning across Southwestern Connecticut.

Hundreds of people took part in polar plunges Sunday morning across Southwestern Connecticut. (1/1/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

CONNECTICUT - Hundreds of people took part in polar plunges Sunday morning across Southwestern Connecticut. 

The participants braved water temperatures around 40 degrees at plunges in the Long Island

Sound and Greenwich Point. All money raised is going towards Kids in Crisis, which is a 24-hour crisis intervention and emergency shelter. 

Compo Beach also hosted a plunge on Sunday to help several local charities.

"The first year we were like 14 people,” says organizer Tom Patterson. “Now we have 100 plus plungers from the previous years."

 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 Money Matters: Building up savings
Police say 32-year-old Muhamad Bahaga was killed after 2 1 dead, at least 4 hurt in I-95 crash in Westport
Garden Soul, located on Reservoir Avenue, specializes in 3 New restaurant opens for business in Bridgeport
Members of the Bridgeport City Council spoke out 4 Bridgeport City Council speaks out in support of undocumented, disabled woman
All money raised from the event is going 5 Polar plunge in Westport raises money for charity

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE