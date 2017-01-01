Polar plunges across southwestern Connecticut raise money for charity

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

CONNECTICUT - Hundreds of people took part in polar plunges Sunday morning across Southwestern Connecticut.

The participants braved water temperatures around 40 degrees at plunges in the Long Island

Sound and Greenwich Point. All money raised is going towards Kids in Crisis, which is a 24-hour crisis intervention and emergency shelter.

Compo Beach also hosted a plunge on Sunday to help several local charities.

"The first year we were like 14 people,” says organizer Tom Patterson. “Now we have 100 plus plungers from the previous years."