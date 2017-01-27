Police: 1 arrested, 1 killed in crash during Norwalk drug bust

NORWALK - Police say a drug bust operation in a Norwalk apartment complex resulted in an arrest and a fatal accident Thursday morning.

Members of the Norwalk Police Department's Special Services Division were on the scene at the Colonial Village Apartments to arrest Michael Massey, who held four active warrants for the sale of narcotics. The division had been investigating him for several months.

According to a police release, officers pulled up to Massey and ordered him out of the car he was in. Massey instead fled, narrowly missing police officers, and drove down Suncrest Road. He then fled on foot toward the center of the complex where he was eventually taken into custody. Authorities say they recovered 10 bags of heroin and a bag containing crack-cocaine that Massey discarded during the pursuit.

During the arrest of Massey, police also attempted to pull over and arrest Vincent Fowlkes, known to people in the community as "Kuda."

A police release says Fowlkes also fled police with his brother in the car on Scribner Avenue in a reckless manner. The vehicle was then involved in a crash.

Both occupants were transported to Norwalk Hospital where Vincent Fowlkes later died.

Police say they found a large amount of drugs inside the vehicle Fowlkes was driving. It was not immediately clear why police decided to pull over the vehicle.

Fowlkes's older brother told News 12 Connecticut that Vincent was not involved in drugs and did not know Michael Massey.