News Police: 1 in stable condition after Stamford shooting Police say one person is in stable condition after being shot in Stamford Sunday night. Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 6, 2017 4:46 PM STAMFORD - Police say one person is in stable condition after being shot in Stamford Sunday night. They say the shots were fired around 11 p.m. in the south end of the city. Officials say one person at the corner of Towne Street shot at two people on the opposite corner, hitting one of them twice. They say those two people then returned fire. Officials are still investigating how the incident started. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 4:56 1 VIDEO: Fatal crash 2:09 2 Annual Run For Refugees sees spike in turnout 2:16 3 Bridgeport veterinarian fights back after vaccine probation 1:49 4 20-year-old Bridgeport man dies in Milford crash 3:12 5 VIDEO: Norwalk incident advertisement | advertise on News 12