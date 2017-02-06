Police: 1 in stable condition after Stamford shooting

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Police say one person is in stable condition after being shot in Stamford Sunday night.

They say the shots were fired around 11 p.m. in the south end of the city.

Officials say one person at the corner of Towne Street shot at two people on the opposite corner, hitting one of them twice. They say those two people then returned fire.

Officials are still investigating how the incident started.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at 203-977-4444.