Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Stamford crash

STAMFORD - Police say one person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Stamford.

It happened on Hope Street early Saturday morning.

Police say a red pickup truck was speeding when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

They say the driver, a 20-year-old Stamford resident, died in the crash.

Police say a 23-year-old passenger is in critical condition at a hospital.

They say a 20-year-old passenger who was in the rear seat has been treated and released from the hospital.