Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Stamford crash

STAMFORD - Police say one person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Stamford.
It happened on Hope Street early Saturday morning.
Police say a red pickup truck was speeding when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
They say the driver, a 20-year-old Stamford resident, died in the crash.
Police say a 23-year-old passenger is in critical condition at a hospital.
They say a 20-year-old passenger who was in the rear seat has been treated and released from the hospital.