Police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Stamford crash

Police say two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash in Stamford.

Police say two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash in Stamford.

Police say two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash in Stamford. (1:17 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

STAMFORD - Police say two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash in Stamford.

It happened on Hope Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a red pickup truck was speeding when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

They say the driver, a 20-year-old Stamford resident, died at the scene.

Police also say a 23-year-old passenger who was thrown from the truck died of his injuries.

They say a 20-year-old passenger who was in the rear seat has been treated and released from the hospital.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: Fatal crash 1 VIDEO: Fatal crash
Police say two people were killed and another 2 Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Stamford crash
A reception was held for the family at 3 Milford community welcomes 3 Syrian refugees, holds reception
Patricia Daniels spent almost two decades as a 4 Bridgeport corrections officer sentenced after fatal hit-and-run
5 Connecticut Sportscast, Feb. 3

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE