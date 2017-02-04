Police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Stamford crash

Police say two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash in Stamford. (1:17 PM)
Updated
STAMFORD - Police say two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash in Stamford.
It happened on Hope Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.
Police say a red pickup truck was speeding when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
They say the driver, a 20-year-old Stamford resident, died at the scene.
Police also say a 23-year-old passenger who was thrown from the truck died of his injuries.
They say a 20-year-old passenger who was in the rear seat has been treated and released from the hospital.