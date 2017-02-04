Police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Stamford crash

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Police say two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash in Stamford.

It happened on Hope Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a red pickup truck was speeding when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

They say the driver, a 20-year-old Stamford resident, died at the scene.

Police also say a 23-year-old passenger who was thrown from the truck died of his injuries.

They say a 20-year-old passenger who was in the rear seat has been treated and released from the hospital.