Police: 2 suspects rob Norwalk store

January 15, 2017 6:59 AM

NORWALK - Norwalk police say two suspects robbed the Rainbow News and Variety store on Main Avenue.

The suspects may have been armed, according to reports.

Officers searched nearby tracks behind the store with the help of a canine.

Police are not releasing any other information at this time.