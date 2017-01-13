News Police: 3 people die after opioid overdose in 16-hour period Hartford police say over a 16-hour period three people died in the city from suspected opioid overdoses. Police say it's an epidemic that's difficult to You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say opioids are an epidemic that is difficult to get under control. (8:06 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 13, 2017 8:20 AM HARTFORD - Hartford police say over a 16-hour period three people died in the city from suspected opioid overdoses. Police say it's an epidemic that's difficult to get under control. The department held a meeting Thursday announcing new investigative efforts to help prevent other deaths saying access to the drug is too easy. They also say heroin use is driving other crimes because they say they are now seeing guns being brought into the city in exchange for heroin. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:26 1 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 1:49 2 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 2:35 3 Friends, family prepare for final goodbye to dad killed in crash 2:22 4 Stamford official wants 'confusing' street signs to go 2:02 5 Students to hold benefit to save Safe Rides program advertisement | advertise on News 12