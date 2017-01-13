Police: 3 people die after opioid overdose in 16-hour period

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HARTFORD - Hartford police say over a 16-hour period three people died in the city from suspected opioid overdoses.

Police say it's an epidemic that's difficult to get under control.

The department held a meeting Thursday announcing new investigative efforts to help prevent other deaths saying access to the drug is too easy.

They also say heroin use is driving other crimes because they say they are now seeing guns being brought into the city in exchange for heroin.