Police: 3 students, parent arrested in Bassick H.S. melee

BRIDGEPORT - A fight at Bassick High School in Bridgeport Tuesday led to the arrests of three students and a parent.

Police say the fight was sparked by a woman in a wheelchair who is the mother of a student.

Investigators say she was at the school to complain to school officials about her daughter being bullied, but things quickly got out of control when the mom started pepper-spraying people at random.

The mother was arrested, along with three students, two boys and a girl, all of whom are minors.