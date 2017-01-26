Police: 3 suspects arrested following car chase

Bridgeport police said today they arrested three suspects in violent drug-related crimes following a chase Thursday night.

The arrests took place on Beechwood and Park Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The arrests took place on Beechwood and Park Avenue around 7:30 p.m. (2:53 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police said today they arrested three suspects in violent drug-related crimes following a chase Thursday night.

The arrests took place on Beechwood and Park Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Police were chasing a car when it crashed into a pole.

Officials say the three men who were inside the car were all wanted on violent drug-related charges stemming from crimes that had taken place in Stamford, Norwalk and Bridgeport. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet
Hope Burrows recently received the Community's Future Award 2 Hometown Hero: Hope Burrows
Police say the suspect entered the bank, showed 3 Police: Armed robbery leads to car chase
The fire started on Bond Street Monday morning. 4 Eight people displaced after fire in Bridgeport
A former FBI agent and federal prosecutor will 5 Norwalk high schools take part in Choose2Live program

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE