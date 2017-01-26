News Police: 3 suspects arrested following car chase Bridgeport police said today they arrested three suspects in violent drug-related crimes following a chase Thursday night. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The arrests took place on Beechwood and Park Avenue around 7:30 p.m. (2:53 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated January 26, 2017 2:56 PM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police said today they arrested three suspects in violent drug-related crimes following a chase Thursday night. The arrests took place on Beechwood and Park Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police were chasing a car when it crashed into a pole. Officials say the three men who were inside the car were all wanted on violent drug-related charges stemming from crimes that had taken place in Stamford, Norwalk and Bridgeport. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:32 1 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet 0:55 2 Hometown Hero: Hope Burrows 1:04 3 Police: Armed robbery leads to car chase 0:21 4 Eight people displaced after fire in Bridgeport 0:43 5 Norwalk high schools take part in Choose2Live program advertisement | advertise on News 12