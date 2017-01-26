Police: 3 suspects arrested following car chase

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police said today they arrested three suspects in violent drug-related crimes following a chase Thursday night.

The arrests took place on Beechwood and Park Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Police were chasing a car when it crashed into a pole.

Officials say the three men who were inside the car were all wanted on violent drug-related charges stemming from crimes that had taken place in Stamford, Norwalk and Bridgeport.