Police: 4 people face drug and weapon charges in Norwalk

NORWALK - Norwalk police say an illegal handgun is off the street, and four people are facing charges.

Police say those four people are facing drug and weapon charges after officers responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle.

When officers got there, they found people smoking marijuana.

The officers also found a handgun in the car, and a fake gun in the trunk.

Police tell News 12 all four of them are facing charges and will be arraigned in court today.