Police: Armed robbery leads to car chase

GREENWICH - Greenwich police say an armed bank robber who led them on a chase from Greenwich to New York had reportedly tried to hide his identity by covering his face with dark makeup.

The incident happened late Wednesday afternoon at Patriot National Bank.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, showed a gun and demanded cash from the teller.

They say the teller gave him the money and he took off.

Police say officers chased the suspect onto I-95 south.

Authorities say the suspect sideswiped a car during the chase and crashed shortly after crossing into New York.

Police say the suspect then ran from his vehicle, stole a car and headed toward the Bronx.

Officers later recovered the stolen car in the Bronx.

Officials say the suspect is a white man, between 5'5" and 5'7", average build, wearing a winter hat, a gray-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and light-colored sneakers.

Greenwich police want to hear from anyone with information.