Police arrest suspect in Stamford shooting

A suspect in Stamford's first shooting of the year was arrested Friday and now faces several charges, including possession of a pistol without a permit,

STAMFORD - A suspect in Stamford's first shooting of the year was arrested Friday and now faces several charges, including possession of a pistol without a permit, police say.

Police say they believe Edgardo "Coco" Perez, 31, accidentally shot the 30-year-old victim when his pistol went off inside his car at Gus Edson Park on Weed Avenue on Jan. 6.

News 12 Connecticut is told the victim, who is now out of the hospital, was shot in the leg and will need extensive rehabilitation to be able to walk again.

Police say they believe Perez was high on drugs when the gun went off.

Lt. Tom Barcello of the Stamford Police Department, says that even someone who knows how to handle a firearm can mishandle it very easily if they're using drugs. 

 

