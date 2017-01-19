Police: Arrest made in murder of Stamford woman

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police announced today they have made an arrest in the murder of a woman on East Main Street.

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old male for fatally shooting Elianna Cruz while she sat in a parked car with a friend.

The arrest comes about a week after the shooting.

Cruz leaves behind three children, two of whom also lost their father in crash just seven months ago.