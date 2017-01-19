News Police: Arrest made in murder of Stamford woman Bridgeport police announced today they have made an arrest in the murder of a woman on East Main Street. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say they arrested a 16-year-old male for fatally shooting Elianna Cruz while she sat in a parked car with a friend. (12:31 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated January 19, 2017 11:55 AM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police announced today they have made an arrest in the murder of a woman on East Main Street. Police say they arrested a 16-year-old male for fatally shooting Elianna Cruz while she sat in a parked car with a friend. The arrest comes about a week after the shooting. Cruz leaves behind three children, two of whom also lost their father in crash just seven months ago. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Police: Woman shot in the head in BridgeportBridgeport police say a woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head. Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crashFriends and family are mourning the death of a Stamford man after a two-car crash in Bridgeport. advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:49 1 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 2:26 2 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 2:52 3 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 18 0:31 4 Photos released of Danbury bank robbery suspect 1:24 5 Police: Woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty advertisement | advertise on News 12