Police: Arrest made in murder of Stamford woman

Bridgeport police announced today they have made an arrest in the murder of a woman on East Main Street.

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old male for fatally shooting Elianna Cruz while she sat in a parked car with a friend.

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old male for fatally shooting Elianna Cruz while she sat in a parked car with a friend. (12:31 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police announced today they have made an arrest in the murder of a woman on East Main Street.

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old male for fatally shooting Elianna Cruz while she sat in a parked car with a friend. 

The arrest comes about a week after the shooting. 

Cruz leaves behind three children, two of whom also lost their father in crash just seven months ago. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical 1 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport
Soto's family describes the 31-year-old as funny, helpful, 2 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash
3 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 18
Police say the suspect went into the Union 4 Photos released of Danbury bank robbery suspect
Stamford police say they arrested a woman Tuesday 5 Police: Woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Elianna Cruz died Wednesday after she was shot Stamford woman’s murder marks family's second tragedy

A Stamford family is searching for answers after a young mother was gunned down in

Police say a woman who was shot in Woman dies after being shot in head in Bridgeport

Police say a woman who was shot in the head last weekend in Bridgeport has

Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the

Surveillance cameras from nearby businesses captured the crash Police release new video of fatal Father's Day crash

Bridgeport police have released new video of a crash that killed a Stamford man on

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE