Police: Arrest made in slaying of Stamford woman

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a Bridgeport woman sitting in a parked car earlier this month, according to authorities.

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old male for fatally shooting Elianna Cruz while she sat in a parked car with a friend.

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old male for fatally shooting Elianna Cruz while she sat in a parked car with a friend. (3:47 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

BRIDGEPORT - Police arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a Bridgeport woman sitting in a parked car earlier this month, according to authorities.

The victim, Elianna Cruz, was a 26-year-old mother of three. Two of those children also lost their father in a car crash seven months earlier.

Cruz was in the vehicle with a man at 1001 East Main St. on the city's East Side on Jan. 7 when a bullet struck her in the head. She was hospitalized for several days before succumbing to her injuries.

Police say they believe the intended target was the man in the car.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name because of his age.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Soto's family describes the 31-year-old as funny, helpful, 1 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash
Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical 2 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport
Police say the suspect went into the Union 3 Photos released of Danbury bank robbery suspect
4 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 18
Stamford police say they arrested a woman Tuesday 5 Police: Woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Elianna Cruz died Wednesday after she was shot Stamford woman’s murder marks family's second tragedy

A Stamford family is searching for answers after a young mother was gunned down in

Police say a woman who was shot in Woman dies after being shot in head in Bridgeport

Police say a woman who was shot in the head last weekend in Bridgeport has

Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the

Surveillance cameras from nearby businesses captured the crash Police release new video of fatal Father's Day crash

Bridgeport police have released new video of a crash that killed a Stamford man on

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE