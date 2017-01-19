Police: Arrest made in slaying of Stamford woman

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Police arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a Bridgeport woman sitting in a parked car earlier this month, according to authorities.

The victim, Elianna Cruz, was a 26-year-old mother of three. Two of those children also lost their father in a car crash seven months earlier.

Cruz was in the vehicle with a man at 1001 East Main St. on the city's East Side on Jan. 7 when a bullet struck her in the head. She was hospitalized for several days before succumbing to her injuries.

Police say they believe the intended target was the man in the car.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name because of his age.