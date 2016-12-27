Police arrest suspect in string of Shelton burglaries

Shelton police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a recent string of burglaries in the city.

Police say 30-year-old Nicholas Szustecki was responsible for three burglaries.

Police say 30-year-old Nicholas Szustecki was responsible for three burglaries. (12/27/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NORWALK - Shelton police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a recent string of burglaries in the city.

Police say 30-year-old Nicholas Szustecki was responsible for three burglaries. They say he tried to rob a Subway restaurant last week and that a surveillance picture linked him to a robbery Monday morning at Porky's Cafe, where he took $300.

Szustecki was arrested Monday night after police say an undercover detective saw him walking down a city street with a hammer believed to be used in one of the burglaries.

Shelton police say they were also able to catch another suspect responsible for four burglaries in the city last week.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: Murder suspect in court 1 VIDEO: Murder suspect in court
There was a bullet hole visible in the 2 Bystander wounded in Bridgeport deli shooting
Police say 30-year-old Nicholas Szustecki was responsible for 3 Police arrest suspect in string of Shelton burglaries
Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. 4 Connecticut Weather Forecast
5 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 27

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE