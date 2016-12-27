Police arrest suspect in string of Shelton burglaries

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Shelton police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a recent string of burglaries in the city.

Police say 30-year-old Nicholas Szustecki was responsible for three burglaries. They say he tried to rob a Subway restaurant last week and that a surveillance picture linked him to a robbery Monday morning at Porky's Cafe, where he took $300.

Szustecki was arrested Monday night after police say an undercover detective saw him walking down a city street with a hammer believed to be used in one of the burglaries.

Shelton police say they were also able to catch another suspect responsible for four burglaries in the city last week.