Police arrest Westport man on child porn charges

Westport police say they arrested a man Wednesday after searching through his home and finding more than 50 digital images of child pornography.

WESTPORT - Westport police say they arrested a man Wednesday after searching through his home and finding more than 50 digital images of child pornography.

They say 47-year-old Paul Jude Letersky was sexting with a juvenile in Colorado through an app for a long period of time.

They say they were immediately concerned when they learned Letersky lived across the street from Saugatuck Elementary School, but don't believe anyone from the school was ever in danger.

Police say their investigation may lead to more charges for Letersky, who is being held on $500,000 bond.

