News Police arrest woman on prostitution charges in Torrington

TORRINGTON - Connecticut State Police say a 38-year-old woman is facing multiple prostitution charges after promoting prostitution and extortion in Torrington. They say Wendy Portillo planned to use underage girls to extort money. Portillo remains in police custody, and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

February 11, 2017 10:12 AM