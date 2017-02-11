Police arrest woman on prostitution charges in Torrington

Connecticut State Police say a 38-year-old woman is facing multiple prostitution charges after promoting prostitution and extortion in Torrington.

They say Wendy Portillo planned to use underage girls to extort money.

They say Wendy Portillo planned to use underage girls to extort money.

TORRINGTON - Connecticut State Police say a 38-year-old woman is facing multiple prostitution charges after promoting prostitution and extortion in Torrington.

They say Wendy Portillo planned to use underage girls to extort money.

Portillo remains in police custody, and is being held on a  $75,000 bond.

