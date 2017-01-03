News Police: Bridgeport man faces charges after drugs found in car A Bridgeport man is facing charges after troopers found drugs in his car during a traffic stop on Monday night. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. A Bridgeport man is facing charges after troopers found drugs in his car during a traffic stop on Monday night. (1/3/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated January 3, 2017 3:24 PM BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport man is facing charges after troopers found drugs in his car during a traffic stop on Monday night. Troopers say they pulled over Joshua Smith for going 96 mph on Route 8 in Shelton. They say they searched Smith's car and found heroin, crack cocaine and a large amount of cash. Smith is due in court later this month. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:11 1 Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missing for over a week 2:27 2 Bridgeport City Council speaks out in support of undocumented, disabled woman 0:52 3 Money Matters: Building up savings 2:10 4 AAA offices no longer offering DMV services 0:58 5 Scholar Athlete: Bobby Haskins advertisement | advertise on News 12