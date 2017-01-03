Police: Bridgeport man faces charges after drugs found in car

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport man is facing charges after troopers found drugs in his car during a traffic stop on Monday night.

Troopers say they pulled over Joshua Smith for going 96 mph on Route 8 in Shelton.

They say they searched Smith's car and found heroin, crack cocaine and a large amount of cash.

Smith is due in court later this month.

