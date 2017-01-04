Police: Bridgeport man gives fake name during arrest

A Bridgeport man is facing charges after troopers found drugs in his car during a traffic stop on Monday night.
BRIDGEPORT - Police say a man gave officers a fake name after an arrest for drug possession in Bridgeport.
State troopers say they seized 104 bags of heroin and almost 4 grams of crack cocaine after stopping a car going 96 mph on Route 8 in Shelton.
According to police, Joshua Smith originally identified himself by a different name during the Monday night incident.
In addition to the drugs, police say they also found a large amount of cash in Smith's car.
Smith will be facing multiple charges in court later this month.