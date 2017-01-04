Police: Bridgeport man gives fake name during arrest

Police say a man falsely identified himself after an arrest for drug possession in Bridgeport. State troopers say they seized 104 bags of heroin and

A Bridgeport man is facing charges after troopers found drugs in his car during a traffic stop on Monday night.

A Bridgeport man is facing charges after troopers found drugs in his car during a traffic stop on Monday night. (1/4/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - Police say a man gave officers a fake name after an arrest for drug possession in Bridgeport.

State troopers say they seized 104 bags of heroin and almost 4 grams of crack cocaine after stopping a car going 96 mph on Route 8 in Shelton. 

According to police, Joshua Smith originally identified himself by a different name during the Monday night incident.

In addition to the drugs, police say they also found a large amount of cash in Smith's car.

Smith will be facing multiple charges in court later this month.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Authorities have not released the victim's name, but 1 Friends identify teen killed in Stamford crash
Uvaldo Tello says his wife, Guadalupe Tlahuetl, was 2 Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missing for over a week
The chief tells News 12 they were called 3 Police: Couple safe after early morning fire in Wilton
Uvaldo Tello says his wife, Guadalupe Tlahuetl, was 4 Missing Bridgeport woman found safe
Police have arrested the driver they say was 5 Police arrest driver involved in crash

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

A Bridgeport man is facing charges after troopers Police: Bridgeport man faces charges after drugs found in car

A Bridgeport man is facing charges after troopers found drugs in his car during a

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE