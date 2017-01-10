Police: Bridgeport man punched ex's dog

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Police say a Bridgeport man punched his ex-girlfriend's dog Sunday, leading to his arrest.

Junaro Cruz is facing multiple charges, including animal cruelty and violating a protection order.

Investigators say the ex-girlfriend's neighbors called 911 after hearing arguing outside. Officers say they responded to Priscilla Street, where neighbors told them they saw Cruz punching the dog in the street and then throwing it into a car.

Police say the woman had a restraining order against the suspect, which barred him from being near her home. They say Cruz got into a fight with her, and took it out on her pit bull.

The dog is said to be OK.

Cruz is due back in court in February.