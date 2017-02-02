Police: Bridgeport student stabbed classmate with scissors

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say a high school student used a pair of scissors to stab one of her classmates during an argument over a boy.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at Harding High School on Central Avenue.

Investigators say both girls involved had weapons. The girl who was attacked with scissors suffered multiple stab wounds, including to the face and behind the ear. She was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez says the girl stabbed by the scissors pulled out a 3-inch knife and tried to stab her attacker but did not cause any serious injuries.

It's unclear as to how both weapons made it past the school's metal detectors.

Police have not released the identities of either student involved.