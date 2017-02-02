Police: Bridgeport student stabbed classmate with scissors

Bridgeport police say a high school student used a pair of scissors to stab one of her classmates during an argument over a boy.

Bridgeport police say a high school student used a pair of scissors to stab one of her classmates during an argument over a boy.

Bridgeport police say a high school student used a pair of scissors to stab one of her classmates during an argument over a boy. (6:09 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say a high school student used a pair of scissors to stab one of her classmates during an argument over a boy.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at Harding High School on Central Avenue.

Investigators say both girls involved had weapons. The girl who was attacked with scissors suffered multiple stab wounds, including to the face and behind the ear. She was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez says the girl stabbed by the scissors pulled out a 3-inch knife and tried to stab her attacker but did not cause any serious injuries.

It's unclear as to how both weapons made it past the school's metal detectors.

Police have not released the identities of either student involved.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

In this Feb. 2, 2016, photo, Groundhog Club 1 Pennsylvania groundhog's handlers: Phil predicts more winter
Orange the seal wound up choosing the New 2 Seal at Maritime Aquarium predicts Super Bowl winner
Westport Man 3 Forbes ex-publisher charged with terrorizing school bus
Morales snagged the prize by posting a picture 4 Stamford man wins luxurious trip to Super Bowl
The three refugees were detained in Ukraine before 5 Syrian man awaits family's return to Milford

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE