Police: Bridgeport student stabbed with sharp object

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police said today a female high school student was hospitalized after being stabbed with a sharp object.

Police say the incident happened at Harding High School Thursday morning when two female students got into a fight.

One of them stabbed the other with a sharp object, which investigators say may have been a pair of scissors.

Police say at least one of the students was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.