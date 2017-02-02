Police: Bridgeport student stabbed with sharp object

Bridgeport police said today a female high school student was hospitalized after being stabbed with a sharp object.

Police say the incident happened at Harding High School Thursday morning when two female students got into a fight.

Police say the incident happened at Harding High School Thursday morning when two female students got into a fight. (2:31 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police said today a female high school student was hospitalized after being stabbed with a sharp object.

Police say the incident happened at Harding High School Thursday morning when two female students got into a fight.

One of them stabbed the other with a sharp object, which investigators say may have been a pair of scissors.

Police say at least one of the students was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

In this Feb. 2, 2016, photo, Groundhog Club 1 Pennsylvania groundhog's handlers: Phil predicts more winter
Orange the seal wound up choosing the New 2 Seal at Maritime Aquarium predicts Super Bowl winner
Westport Man 3 Forbes ex-publisher charged with terrorizing school bus
Morales snagged the prize by posting a picture 4 Stamford man wins luxurious trip to Super Bowl
Syrian Family 5 Syrian family cleared to fly to Milford

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE