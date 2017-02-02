News Police: Bridgeport student stabbed with sharp object Bridgeport police said today a female high school student was hospitalized after being stabbed with a sharp object. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say the incident happened at Harding High School Thursday morning when two female students got into a fight. (2:31 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 2, 2017 2:23 PM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police said today a female high school student was hospitalized after being stabbed with a sharp object. Police say the incident happened at Harding High School Thursday morning when two female students got into a fight. One of them stabbed the other with a sharp object, which investigators say may have been a pair of scissors. Police say at least one of the students was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:01 1 Pennsylvania groundhog's handlers: Phil predicts more winter 2:01 2 Seal at Maritime Aquarium predicts Super Bowl winner 0:33 3 Forbes ex-publisher charged with terrorizing school bus 1:54 4 Stamford man wins luxurious trip to Super Bowl 0:30 5 Syrian family cleared to fly to Milford advertisement | advertise on News 12