Police charge slew of people following CT mall fights

MANCHESTER - Police have charged two adults and five juveniles in connection with a series of fights at a Connecticut mall that took officers from several police departments to control.

The fights that erupted Monday evening at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester were among over a dozen violent incidents reported at malls around the country.

Manchester police say they were called in to break up a melee between 8 and 10 teens, and other fights then broke out while they were on scene.

The fights forced an evacuation of the mall.