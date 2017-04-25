Police: Chase bank robbed in Greenwich

Police say a Chase Bank was robbed Tuesday morning in Greenwich.

Police say a Chase Bank was robbed Tuesday morning in Greenwich. (1:03 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

GREENWICH - Police say a Chase Bank was robbed Tuesday morning in Greenwich.

They say the suspect went into the bank shortly after it opened, demanded cash and indicated he had a gun.

Officials describe the suspect as a white male with a muscular build. They say he fled on foot and had a gun.

"The FBI, of course, have been notified of the bank robbery and will be in route," says Greenwich Police Capt. Kraig Gray. "We also had K-9 officers from outside our jurisdiction to assist us, bloodhounds from Westchester County, as well as state police."

Police say surveillance video shows that same suspect robbing a Citgo gas station in Cos Cob Monday night around 10 p.m. They say he showed the clerk he had a gun in his waistband and proceeded to run off with a small amount of cash.

Officials say some area schools were told to shelter in place Tuesday morning as a precaution while investigators looked for the suspect.

They say no one was injured at the bank or the gas station. The bank remains closed at this time. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Max Antoine, 33, was shot and killed early 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police
Police say a Chase Bank was robbed Tuesday 2 Police: Chase bank robbed in Greenwich
A massive fire destroyed a home at 48 3 Fire destroys Gordon Avenue home in Briarcliff Manor
4 Connecticut Sportscast, April 24
News 12 Long Island's Doug Geed takes a 5 Tasty Tuesday: Fresh spring ingredients

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE